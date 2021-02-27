iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 159.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.