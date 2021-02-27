Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Announces Earnings Results

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.42 EPS.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 3,139,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,305. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

