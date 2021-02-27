iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 77,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,411 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

