iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $358.36 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $382.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.61.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

