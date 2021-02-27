iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.07. 189,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,559. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $324.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

