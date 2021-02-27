iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 650,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

