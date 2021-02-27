iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)’s share price were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.41% of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

