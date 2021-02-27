iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $239.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.