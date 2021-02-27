iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $72.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.