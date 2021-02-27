iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.94

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 2828586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.