ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISSDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Danske downgraded shares of ISS A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

