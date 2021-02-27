IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.72.
IVE Group Company Profile
IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing, communications, and print businesses in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, multi-channel solutions, and call center services.
