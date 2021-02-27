J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report $240.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 126,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,323. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

