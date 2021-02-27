Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

J stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.08. 699,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $120.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,402. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

