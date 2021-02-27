Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Down 10.5%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. 9,956,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,390,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $247.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

