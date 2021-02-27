James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.49). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in James River Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

