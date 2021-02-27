Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,157,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

NYSE:JOF opened at $8.99 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

