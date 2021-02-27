Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.86 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $13.86 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

