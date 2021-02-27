Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €70.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.43 ($73.44).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

