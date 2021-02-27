Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $100.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. Truist increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.58.

NYSE PLAN opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

