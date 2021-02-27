Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

RTOKY opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

