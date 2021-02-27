JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 5.1%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 731,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 386,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.