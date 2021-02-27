JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Sells $62,290.62 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott M. Laurence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Scott M. Laurence sold 163 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $3,119.82.

JBLU stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

