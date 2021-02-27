John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 22nd

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.57. 271,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $149.48.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

