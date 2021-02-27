John M. Sparby Sells 30,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 307.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

