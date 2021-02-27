Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

