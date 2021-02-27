Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Up to $156.40

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.40 ($2.04), but opened at GBX 164 ($2.14). Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 159.20 ($2.08), with a volume of 158,368 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £732.13 million and a P/E ratio of 235.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.