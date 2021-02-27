Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,721.50

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $28,721.50 and $1,725.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00720248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

