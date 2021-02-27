Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $173.98 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

