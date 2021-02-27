Jonestrading Increases Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Price Target to $8.50

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its price target increased by Jonestrading from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tremont Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.92. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

