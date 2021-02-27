Jose H. Bedoya Sells 1,497 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.38 million, a PE ratio of 651.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $245,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Surmodics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Surmodics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.