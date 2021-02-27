Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

