Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JNCE stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

