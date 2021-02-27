Jozsef Varadi Sells 120,000 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 5,310 ($69.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,577.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,055.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

About Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

