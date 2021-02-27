JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,078,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,831 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,218,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,786,000 after acquiring an additional 926,795 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,663,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 273,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of JPM opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

