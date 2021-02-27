JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.