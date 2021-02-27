Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $46.20. 8,435,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 9,451,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 82.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

