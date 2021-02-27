JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0453 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. JUST has a total market cap of $102.30 million and approximately $224.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00478511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00069099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00080889 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00460268 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

