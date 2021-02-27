K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$36.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,203. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$23.73 and a twelve month high of C$45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.92 million and a P/E ratio of 102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

