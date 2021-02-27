KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 29,642 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KALV opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.