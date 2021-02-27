Karla J. Staver Sells 1,603 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49.

SAIA opened at $200.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.09. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

