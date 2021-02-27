Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.45.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

