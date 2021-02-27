KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

