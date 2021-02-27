Kellogg (K) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Kellogg has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

