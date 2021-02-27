Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$2.42 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

