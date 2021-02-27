Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,683,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,781. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 434,588 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,068,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 645,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,947 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

