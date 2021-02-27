Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,529 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.