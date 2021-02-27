Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,331 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $538.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

