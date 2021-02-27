Keybank National Association OH Sells 737 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 135,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.44. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

