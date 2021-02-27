KeyCorp Comments on Inogen, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.16 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 370.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Inogen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.